DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday night, the Denver City Council voted to expand the number of safe parking areas for people without housing.

The Colorado Safe Parking Initiative offers sanctuary to those who use their cars as shelter.

“People will hang on to their last asset in their vehicle and move everything that they can, including pets, and they will do their best to remain safe in their vehicle while they work to get back on their feet,” said Executive Director Terrell Curtis.

Right now, the metro area has 13 lots monitored by the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative and that will increase to 15 after council approval.

There are several locations across other metro cities already:

Broomfield: 3

Aurora: 2

Commerce City: 2

Denver: 2 (Now 4)

Lakewood: 3

Golden: 1

This is similar to the Safe Outdoor Spaces where unhoused people have designated tent camping areas. However, these sites are for people who are living in their cars.

The council is approving two more sites to be re-zoned as “temporary managed communities,” however the locations are not set in stone just yet.

In most areas across the metro, it is illegal to sleep in your car overnight. So the main goal of these lots is safety.

“It can be a really frightening experience. You get ‘moved along’ regularly throughout the night when you get identified by police, people may come and harass you as predators,” said Curtis.

Colorado Safe Parking Initiative said that 40% of their residents are employed and 75% are newly homeless.

Each lot has sanitation stations, which are ADA-accessible porta-potties with handwashing stations. Curtis said a bathroom is extremely valuable for those who are living in cars.

“So, people can have that dignity of having a private place to go with a bathroom and take care of those really, really intimate needs. It’s fine if you’re camping up in the mountains, but if you’re in the city, that just adds to the danger and adds to the dehumanization of the experience,” said Curtis.

Perhaps most importantly, the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative provides resources to those living there to get back on their feet.

“We have case managers for all of our lots to help people connect to health services, or employment, or help navigate a problem with Social Security, or unemployment benefits. But most importantly, help them with that navigation through the housing system, which is not easy and there’s not very much of it,” Curtis said.

People in need must submit an application and conduct an interview with the organization before getting a printed permit and an assigned parking spot.

Any landowners looking to help out can inquire about becoming a host of a safe parking lot.

Curtis said the need is so great right now the wait can be 10 days if not longer.