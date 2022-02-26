DENVER (KDVR) — Many with loved ones in Ukraine are feeling helpless while watching the war unfold from Denver.

“People that I know and love and have worked with are in danger,” said Andrew Lenec. “I may be seeing some of them for the last time.”

Lenec, who lives in the Denver metro, lived in Ukraine four years ago while serving in the Peace Corps. Ukraine is also his family’s home country.

“It’s a country that’s very easy to admire and very easy to fall in love with,” Lenec said. “I’ve been kind of numb the past few days.”

Lenec has been keeping tabs on loved ones scattered across the war-torn country.

“The big plea now that is going across Ukraine is ‘keep our skies safe,” Lenec said. “NATO, United States, please impose a no-fly zone… They’re showing themselves to be ferocious defenders but they can’t do anything if bombs are raining down from the sky.”