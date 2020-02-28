People displaced from 12 apartments following fire in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Arvada Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Arvada Fire Protection District said the fire was burning at the Flats at Creekside Park Apartments. The complex is located near the intersection of Pierce Street and West 60th Avenue.

At 7:18 p.m., AFPD said the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported.

AFPD said the fire started on the second floor of a three-story building. The fire spread to a unit on the third floor and the roof.

Utilities were shut off to the building.

People living in 12 units will be displaced for at least Thursday night. The Red Cross has been called to the scene to help.