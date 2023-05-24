LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An early morning fire at a Lakewood home left one dog and one cat dead, and one adult was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a family home just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were in the 9900 block of West Wesley Avenue in the Carmody neighborhood northeast of Bear Creek Lake Park. Neighbors from across the street alerted 911 after they saw smoke coming from the home.

According to WMFR, four people were being treated for possible injuries from the blaze. One adult was later transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Lakewood that killed one dog and one cat. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Lakewood that killed one dog and one cat. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Lakewood that killed one dog and one cat. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

WMFR also said that crews were able to rescue 11 cats and take them to an emergency vet. However, seven cats are still missing, two of which lived outside the home.

Sadly, one dog and one cat died in the fire.

The fire is out, but the cause is still under investigation. According to WMFR, the home sustained significant damage.

FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.