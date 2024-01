DENVER (KDVR) — Xcel Energy was investigating after people across the Denver metro reported smelling a foul odor similar to natural gas or sewage outside on Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue all said a smell had been reported in the area.

All three advised that there is no need to call 911 unless people hear a hissing sound, or if the smell is coming from inside.