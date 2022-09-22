DENVER (KDVR) – The musical act that found its footing by winning season three of NBC’s a cappella-focused competitive show, “The Sing-Off,” is headed to Denver this November and tickets to witness the performance go on sale to the general public Friday morning.

Thrice Grammy Award-winning Pentatonix has announced their “Holidays Around the World Tour” and it includes a Denver stop that lands the five-member group at Ball Arena on Nov. 20.

On Thursday, presale tickets hit the market at 10 a.m., but for the general public, Friday will be the day tickets are up for grabs.

Tickets are listed as ranging in price from $25 to $250 on the AXS ticket page for the concert.

During the early holiday season performance, the musical act is likely to belt out hits from their 2015 double-platinum release, “That’s Christmas To Me,” which at its height reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Charts.

Opening for the viral video-making machines that have gathered close to 20 million subscribers on their YouTube channel will be “Girl Named Tom,” a trio folk group out of Ohio that won the 21st season of “The Voice,” becoming the first three-membered group to do so.

This a cappella-focused group doesn’t roll through the Centennial State during the holiday season often so consider kicking off your Thanksgiving week with some award-winning harmonizing in downtown Denver.