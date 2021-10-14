Pedestrians, driver killed in Aurora crash identified

Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in Aurora when a driver crashed into a group of pedestrians near the intersection of Iliff and Buckley. (credit: KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has released the names of three people killed after a driver crashed into a group of pedestrians near Iliff and Buckley in Aurora.

The driver of the vehicle and two pedestrians were killed. Ana Yolanda Sosa Munevar, 62, and Ana Lucrecia Sosa Munevar, 67, died of blunt forcé injuries when 50-year-old Young Hwa Jeong hit them.

Police believe Jeong was suffering a medical issue at the time of the crash while driving westbound on Iliff.

Another vehicle described as a white van was also involved in the crash. One passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with what are not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash who has not been interviewed by police is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP) to share the information they have.