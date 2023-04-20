WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian was struck on westbound Interstate 70 causing extensive traffic backups Thursday afternoon, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Police said the pedestrian was alert and being transported to the hospital. Traffic on I-70 was slowly moving through the closure at Kipling Street in the far left lane, police said.

WRPD said one of its officers witnessed the 30-year-old pedestrian step into traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.