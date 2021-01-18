Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 85 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday in the 11900 block of the northbound lanes of Highway 85 in Commerce City.

At 3:15 a.m., Commerce City police responded to the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and spoke with officers. The driver was not suspected to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Northbound Hwy 85 was closed until 8:45 a.m. due to the accident investigation. The Commerce City Police Department Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate.

This is the first fatal accident in Commerce City in 2021.