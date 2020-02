LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Lakewood.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the crash occurred near Wadsworth Boulevard and West 23rd Place.

“We expect closures along Wadsworth for several hours while this crash is investigated,” LPD said via Twitter.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.