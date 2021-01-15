Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Fort Collins on Friday night.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Prospect Road and South College Avenue.

College is closed northbound from East Stuart Street to East Lake Street. Westbound Prospect is closed at Remington Street.

Police have not yet provided details about the circumstances of the crash.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as authorities release more information.