DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Colfax Avenue and Vine Street Sunday night, and the driver fled the scene.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a hit and run crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian at N Vine St and E Colfax Ave. One adult male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are working to gather more information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/cg4iDeCBAl — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2021

Police are investigating the crash, but have not released any information on a suspect vehicle or driver description.

