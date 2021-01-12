Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run, police asking for help finding suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a truck on Federal Boulevard at 20th Avenue on Jan. 6. Police say the truck continued traveling north on Federal without stopping.

The pedestrian was walking on Federal Boulevard about 5:08 p.m. when they were stuck, police said. The truck sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.