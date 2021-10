DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Friday morning on Colfax Avenue.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near West Colfax and Welton Street.

The crash involved a motorist and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD.

DPD said westbound Colfax Ave. is closed at Speer Blvd.

The crash is under investigation.