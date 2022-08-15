BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near downtown.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. on East Canyon Boulevard near 9th Street. A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police said Eastbound Canyon Boulevard is closed between 9th Street and 11th Street.

The investigation is expected to take several hours. and police asked for people to avoid the area.

