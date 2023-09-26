DENVER (KDVR) — Troopers were investigating a major crash that killed a pedestrian and blocked several lanes on Interstate 25 north of Castle Rock.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The two left lanes of northbound I-25 at the Happy Canyon Road exit were closed. The exit is about two miles north of Castle Rock.

Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 that it was a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Troopers did not say why the pedestrian was on the interstate at the time.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was assisting CSP with the crash.

Several emergency responders were in the area and the closure lasted until just before 9 a.m., causing delays for commuters.