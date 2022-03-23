DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 25 early Wednesday morning.

It happened before 1:09 a.m. near I-25 and Colfax Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Colfax Avenue and 8th Avenue for around two hours.

The coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity following notification of next of kin.

The crash is under investigation.