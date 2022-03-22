CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 25 Tuesday night, according to Colorado State Patrol.

An emergency call was received at 8:19 p.m. and CSP said the pedestrian died on the scene.

Northbound I-25 is shut down between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CSP said it is unknown exactly where the pedestrian was on the road or side of the road when they were hit and possibly more than one vehicle was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.