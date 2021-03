DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Thursday morning on Colorado Boulevard.

Police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Colorado Boulevard.

A male pedestrian was killed in the crash, according to DPD.

Colorado Blvd. was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

Details of the crash have not yet been released. Please check back for updates to this developing story.