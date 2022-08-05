AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a driver who they say left the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

APD said it happened around 5 a.m. near South Reservoir Road and East Hampden Avenue.

A pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The victim’s identity will be released once their next of kin has been notified.

The driver involved in the crash left the scene, according to APD. Police have not released a description of the driver.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.