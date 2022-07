DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run that happened on Colfax Avenue around the Cheesman Park neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The victim was hit by a vehicle at Colfax Avenue and Gaylord Street around 10 p.m. and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Denver Police said Wednesday the person died and they were working on gathering suspect information.

This is a developing story and details will be added when they are received from the Denver Police Department.