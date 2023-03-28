DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sheridan Boulevard late Monday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to investigate a crash on West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard at around 11 p.m. Monday night. The area is in west Denver in the Villa Park neighborhood.

DPD said a driver collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was declared dead on scene, and the driver fled without leaving any information or checking on the victim.

DPD said officers located the suspect vehicle but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Denver Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.