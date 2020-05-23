Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in west Denver; police searching for driver

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near West Alameda Avenue and South Yuma Street Friday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. A man was walking southbound between Yuma and Tejon streets when he was struck by a vehicle going eastbound on Alameda.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“Officers are working to develop suspect info,” DPD said via Twitter at 9:31 p.m.

The intersection of Alameda and Yuma is closed. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

DPD asks anyone with information to call them at: 720-913-2000.