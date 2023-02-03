DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Speer Boulevard Thursday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of 11th and Speer. The area is in the Lincoln Park neighborhood near the Sunken Gardens Park.

A hit-and-run driver allegedly hit a male pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries from the crash.

Friday morning, DPD provided an update that the man had died at the hospital from his injuries. The hit-and-run driver later returned to the crash location and was arrested for careless driving resulting in death.