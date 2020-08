DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning.

DPD said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near 20th Street and Wewatta.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPD.

Investigators are working to gather more information.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call 720-913-7867.