DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver said one person died in a crash with an RTD train on Thursday night.

It happened in the 600 block of Mariposa Street, according to the Denver Police Department, which posted about the incident at 7:18 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash happened in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, just north of Sixth Avenue. Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

FOX31 has reached out to RTD for more information.