ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Englewood were investigating a deadly crash between a pedestrian and a driver Wednesday morning.

The Englewood Police Department said officers responded to a crash at West Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Drive at around 6:30 a.m.

EPD said the pedestrian was pronounced dead and the single vehicle involved remained on scene. SkyFOX was over the scene where multiple officers were responding.

A road closure was in place for several hours. Eastbound West Hampden Avenue was closed at South Santa Fe Drive but has since been reopened.

Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area while they completed their investigation.