A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Pena Boulevard.

DENVER (KDVR) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 56th Avenue and Peña Boulevard.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are in the area near 56th Avenue and Peña Boulevard. The area is in between the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood and DIA.

When police arrived on scene, they said a pedestrian had died after being hit by a motorist. The driver did remain on scene.

DPD said that westbound 56th Avenue is closed at Tower Road. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.