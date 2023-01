Police were investigating a fatal crash at 46th Street and Sheridan Boulevard Saturday evening. (KDVR)

LAKESIDE, Colo (KDVR) — The Lakeside Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday night at 45th Street and Sheridan Boulevard.

A LPD officer on scene told FOX31 that the driver stayed on the scene and that alcohol was not involved.

