DENVER (KDVR) — Police say a pedestrian was killed after a crash on Colorado Highway 2 on Wednesday night in Commerce City.

It happened in the 6400 block of Highway 2, according to the Commerce City Police Department. FOX31 was at the scene before 10:30 p.m. and saw police actively investigating.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian who died may have been on a bike.

Highway 2 was fully closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available about the driver or victim, but police did say the driver stayed on scene.