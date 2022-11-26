AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning and now a man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Aurora officers and medical personnel were called to the scene near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place where a man had reportedly been hit by a silver Chevrolet Cruse while crossing the street.

When they arrived, first responders located the man in the middle of Peoria Street with what they described as “life-threatening issues.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

The alleged driver of the Chevrolet Cruse is Pierce Fair, 33, who again, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to investigators with the Aurora Police Department Traffic Section, the pedestrian who died in this crash was crossing Peoria Street near East Montana Place without using a crosswalk. That’s when he was struck by the Chevrolet Cruse, which was traveling in the southbound lanes.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once his next of kin have been informed.

Now, investigators are asking anyone who has dash cam footage of or witnessed this crash to reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.