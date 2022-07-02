DENVER (KDVR) – North Broadway Street near West Ellsworth Avenue has been reopened after being closed overnight due to a car crash that left one pedestrian dead.

Reports from the Denver Police Department came in at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning of the deadly crash that had shut down traffic along North Broadway Street.

The heavily trafficked road was reopened around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning but the Denver police-led investigation is still ongoing.

“There was a speeding vehicle, alone on the road, there was no traffic whatsoever, in any way, and then there was a collision, the sound of a collision, like [the] smack of something and a bunch of things breaking,” one witness who wished to remain anonymous told FOX31.

The driver of the one vehicle involved in this crash was rushed to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released due to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner’s ongoing investigation, but they will provide an update when one is available.

Denver police and other state officials have been stressing the importance to take extra care when driving over this holiday weekend since there will likely be both an uptick in drivers on the road and an increase in impaired driving.

If you have any information in regards to this case, please contact the Denver Police Department’s Traffic Investigations unit at 720-337-1000.