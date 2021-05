AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by an RTD train Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department responded to Smith Road between Havana Street and Peoria Street just before 5:30 a.m. The pedestrian, who was walking across the A-Line tracks, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

#DPD Officers on scene on Smith Rd between Havana St and Peoria St on a train vs pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/f8IGkQfo8V — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.