DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 25 was shut down in both directions at West Alameda Avenue early Saturday morning after a crash between a driver and a pedestrian.

Denver police received a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning about a crash at I-25 and West Alameda Avenue. A pedestrian was crossing the highway when they were struck by a car.

According to police, the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The driver did stay on scene and both lanes of I-25 reopened at 5:30 a.m.