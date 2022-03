AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colfax Avenue has been closed at Ursula Street in Aurora after police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved bus crash around 8 p.m. on Friday night.

The Aurora Police Department has confirmed two pedestrians have died as a result of the collision.

APD is investigating the scene at this time and has yet to release any information on the victims’ identities but we will update you as they release that information.