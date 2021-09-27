Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Denver

hit and run at 3rd and Broadway. Credit: FOX31

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near 3rd Ave. and Broadway.

DPD said it appears the victim was in the wheelchair in the middle of the road not moving when a driver crashed into him.

Police found auto parts on scene that indicate the vehicle was a white Chrysler or Ram truck, possibly an older model. It is mostly likely missing part of a headlight, according to police.

If you have any information about this crash, contact Denver police.

