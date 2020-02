THORNTON, Colo. — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a crash that occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The victim was struck near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and East 115th Avenue around 2:07 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle is described as a white GMC SUV with front end damage.

The “M” is also missing from the GMC emblem.

Any person with information is asked to call police.

