Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run in southwest Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were struck by a vehicle in southwest Denver Thursday afternoon. One of the pedestrians is in critical condition.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred in the 3000 block of South Raleigh Street. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

While both pedestrians were taken to a hospital, the second person’s injuries do not appear to be serious, DPD said.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a white or silver newer-model truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.