DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a hit-and-rush crash that injured a pedestrian on Friday morning.

DPD said the accident happened at 46th Avenue and Leaf Court before 8:30 a.m.

DPD said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken foot.

Police are working on a suspect description.

Traffic may be impacted by the crash, police said.

