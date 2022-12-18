AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A person who was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle was transported with serious injuries on Saturday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, they responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Peoria Street and East 11th Avenue around 9:08 p.m. on Saturday night.

When they arrived, they discovered the pedestrian with serious injuries and transported them to a nearby hospital.

APD clarified that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

As of Sunday morning, an update on the health status of the hospitalized pedestrian has not been released, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been released by officials.