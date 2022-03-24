ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian who was hit on Interstate 25 was a suspect in a stolen car trying to avoid police, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers located the stolen car at Homewood Suites, 199 Inverness Dr. West, around 5:45 p.m. The suspect suddenly drove off and deputies surrounded him on the on-ramp to I-25 from Arapahoe Road.

“Deputies were able to block the suspect in on all sides on the on-ramp with their vehicles,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “As they approached him, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot across northbound I-25,” and a driver in a GMC Yukon crashed into him.

The suspect was seriously hurt and transported to the hospital.