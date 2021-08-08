Pedestrian hit on Hwy. 285, suspect vehicle fled scene

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 285.

Just before 2 a.m., Lakewood Police responded to the incident just south of the S. Simms Street exit. The pedestrian got out of a vehicle on the highway and was walking when a white 2016-17 Jeep Compass hit them, investigators said.

The reason for the pedestrian being let out of the vehicle they were traveling in is unknown. Police do not believe the Jeep Compass is the vehicle the pedestrian exited.

The driver of the suspect Jeep Compass continued northbound on Hwy. 285 after the crash and has damage to the driver’s side front door, police said.

Anyone with information relating to the crash is asked to contact Lakewood Police at 303-980-7300 or email Detective Strandberg at grestr@lakewoodco.org.