DENVER (KDVR) — A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday night in Aurora, according to police.

According to a release from APD, this incident makes for 32 traffic-related deaths this year in Aurora alone.

At approximately 9:58 p.m., officers from both APD and Denver PD responded to reports of a crash near South Havana Street near East Tennessee Avenue, which is on the border of Denver and Aurora.

When they arrived on the scene, they said they found a 46-year-old man dead, lying in the northbound lanes of Havana Street.

A 36-year-old woman from Texas was driving a Toyota Highlander northbound on South Havana Street, striking the man. The driver stayed on the scene and worked with officers in the investigation.

APD said the pedestrian’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office,

The road was closed for some three hours while investigators documented the scene, collected evidence and spoke with witnesses. In that investigation, police said they discovered that the pedestrian was in the middle of crossing the street when he was hit.

The accident is under investigation by the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit, it is yet to be determined what factors may have contributed to the crash.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.