COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a commercial motor vehicle late Thursday night in Commerce City.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called to a crash on Thursday at 10:29 p.m. in the 9600 block of East 96th Avenue.

Initial investigations from officers revealed that a pedestrian was walking in the road when they were struck by a commercial motor vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CCPD, no other injuries were reported.

The Commerce City Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene investigating contributing factors that may have led to the crash. These details will be released at a later date.

East 96th Avenue between Alton Street and Heinz Way was closed for three hours overnight.

According to the CCPD, this is the fifth deadly traffic crash investigation in 2022 so far. These crashes resulted in eight deaths in Commerce City this year.