Motorcycle pulled over at night for a police traffic stop.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound Highway 58 ramp to Interstate 70 early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. A semi driver reported seeing a pedestrian on the bridge. Police said wind from the semi may have knocked the pedestrian down and another vehicle hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.

Victim transported to the hospital and family notified. Circumstances still unclear as of this morning. https://t.co/P01C1OS2kd — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) June 10, 2021

The incident remains under investigation.