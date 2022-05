FLORENCE Colo. (KDVR) — Early Friday morning, Florence police reported to an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of N. Frazier Avenue and W. 2nd St. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing. The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin is notified.