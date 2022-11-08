AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 40-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from a car crash on Halloween.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash between a vehicle and the pedestrian happened at 6:35 p.m. on Oct. 31. Crews responded to the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Dallas Street.

APD said that the man was standing in the righthand lane of westbound Colfax Avenue and talking to someone who was on the sidewalk when he was struck by a sedan.

According to APD, the driver did not stop.

The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Sunday.

APD said that several hours after the crash, a Denver man called 911 to report that he was the driver involved in the crash. Traffic officers went to the caller’s home and found a grey Subaru sedan with damage consistent with the crash.

The identity of the driver is not being released due to an ongoing investigation. The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the coroner.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

According to APD, this is the 41st traffic-related fatality of 2022.