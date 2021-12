DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department reported a crash between a Denver Public Schools bus and a pedestrian.

The crash happened at East Evans Avenue and South Oneida Street. The bus driver struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the road. The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No students were on board the school bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver did remain at the scene and cooperated with police.