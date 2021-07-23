Pedestrian hit and killed after walking in front of Adams County deputy on highway

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department says a male pedestrian was hit and killed by an Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputy Friday morning.

Police said it happened at 1:10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Highway 85.

Commerce City police said the preliminary investigation revealed a man was hit when he walked onto the highway in front of the deputy who was driving his marked patrol vehicle south.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The deputy was not injured.

An independent investigation is being led by the Commerce City Police Department in conjunction with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.