DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Brighton said there was a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.

According to a tweet from Brighton Police Department, there was a crash between a motorist and a pedestrian on Interstate 76.

It happened near the E-470 ramp on Eastbound I-76 Monday morning.

One lane was closed to traffic for police to investigate, they said.

Police advised alternate routes for anyone who might be commuting Friday morning.

No further details were immediately released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.